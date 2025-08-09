Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh immediate assistance for Dharali disaster victims

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced an immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed and those who lost their homes in the Dharali disaster.

The chief minister also announced the formation of a three-member committee for rehabilitation, overall revival, and strengthening of sustainable livelihood of villagers affected by the disaster.

Chaired by Secretary (Revenue), the committee will submit its preliminary report to the government within a week.

It will prepare a blueprint of a long-term and effective policy for the future of Dharali village, so that the safety and livelihood of the local community can be ensured.