Uttarakhand CM assures support to family of missing merchant navy cadet

Dehradun, Oct 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday expressed concern over the disappearance of a Dehradun resident serving in the merchant navy and assured the family of all possible support and assistance.

A 22-year-old deck cadet Karandeep Singh Rana, a resident of Patel Nagar in Dehradun, went missing from a ship in the sea near Sri Lanka on September 20 while en route from Iraq to China.

In a phone conversation with Rana's father, Dhami assured him that the state government was committed to ensuring the safety and speedy return of his son.

He also stated that the state government was in constant contact with the central government and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the process.

The chief minister assured that he himself would speak with officials of the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure prompt action and necessary assistance and reiterated that the state, central government, and relevant agencies were taking coordinated steps to locate the individual and bring him back safely.

Dhami appealed to the family to remain patient, assuring them that the government understands their concern and is taking serious efforts to resolve the matter.

The family had appealed to both the chief minister and the Ministry of External Affairs for urgent action in locating Rana.