Uttarakhand CM cancels visit to attend function in UP's Gonda due to bad weather

Gonda (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami could not attend the Rashtrakatha programme organised at the Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalaya campus here on Wednesday due to inclement weather, organisers said.

The event was being held under the patronage of former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Dhami was scheduled to visit Gonda on a one-day tour to participate in the Rashtrakatha, which has been underway since January 1.

Satyendra Singh, chairman of Nawabganj Nagar Palika and a senior member of the Rashtrakatha management committee, said the chief minister was to arrive at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya by state aircraft around 2 pm and then proceed to the venue by road.

According to the organisers, Dhami was to attend the event for about one-and-a-quarter hours and, on the eve of the former MP's birthday on January 8, and honour meritorious students from the Devipatan division.

However, the visit was cancelled due to bad weather, Singh said, adding that no fresh schedule has been announced so far. The Rashtrakatha concluded on Wednesday. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ