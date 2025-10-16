Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces formation of Border Area Development Council

Dehradun, Oct 15 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced the formation of a Border Area Development Council in the state to improve facilities and services in border regions.

In his address at the fourth Border Mountain Children's Science Festival in Guptkashi, Rudraprayag, Dhami explained that the council would work to enhance infrastructure in these areas.

He also highlighted the establishment of innovation centres in border districts, focusing on disaster management, health, and education.

The chief minister engaged with child scientists from various districts on topics like climate change, water conservation, and disaster management.

Dhami noted that these young minds would be provided new opportunities for growth.

Speaking on the broader national context, Dhami lauded the achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that India is reaching new heights in innovation, research, and self-reliance.

He also mentioned that Dehradun would soon be home to the country's fifth science city, a significant achievement for a state like Uttarakhand.