Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces pension hike for statehood activists

Dehradun, Nov 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced an increase in the pension for activists who fought for the creation of the state.

He also revealed plans to name key infrastructure facilities in their areas after those who lost their lives during the movement.

Dhami made the announcements at a programme held in Dehradun, a day before the state's 25th Foundation Day.

The chief minister stated that the pension for statehood activists who spent at least seven days in jail or were injured during the movement will be increased from Rs 6,000 per month to Rs 7,000 per month.

Dhami also announced a hike in the pension for other activists from Rs 4,500 per month to Rs 5,500 per month.

In addition, he said that the pension for activists who were injured or completely disabled during the agitation will be raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per month, and they will be provided with a medical attendant for their care.

The chief minister further revealed that the pension for the dependents of activists killed during the movement will be increased from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 5,500 per month.

Dhami paid tribute to the martyrs of the movement by laying flowers at the Martyrs' Memorial in the court complex. He also honoured the state activists and the families of those killed during the agitation at the Police Lines.

A helicopter showered flowers on the activists during the ceremony.

On the occasion, the chief minister appealed to the people of the state to light five lamps in their homes on State Foundation Day in memory of the activists. PTI DPT HIG