Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls youth key to 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Dehradun, Nov 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday emphasised the importance of youth in building a Viksit Bharat 2047, highlighting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has empowered young people with numerous opportunities for growth and contribution.

Inaugurating the Uttarakhand State Youth Festival 2025-26, organised as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the state’s formation, Dhami emphasised that youth, when provided with the right guidance and platform, have the potential to propel the country to new heights.

He further stated that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the youth have been given ample opportunities at the national level, contributing significantly towards the realisation of India's development goals by 2047.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami acknowledged that while new employment opportunities are emerging, some traditional sectors are phasing out due to advancements in technology.

He added that in response to this dynamic, the state government has signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with companies to provide employment opportunities for Uttarakhand’s youth.

The chief minister also pointed to various state initiatives, including the One District, Two Products scheme, House of the Himalayas, a new Tourism and Film Policy, the State Millet Mission, and several other employment and self-employment schemes aimed at fostering innovation and preparing the youth for the challenges of the future. PTI DPT HIG HIG