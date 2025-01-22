Uttarakhand CM Dhami campaigns for BJP in Delhi, accuses AAP of corruption

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday campaigned for the BJP in Delhi's Karawal Nagar constituency and accused AAP of corruption and unfulfilled promises.

The BJP fielded Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar, replacing sitting MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, while AAP nominated Manoj Tyagi for the seat. Addressing the electorate, Dhami alleged, "For the past 10 years, AAP has done nothing but indulge in corruption. They committed irregularities in hospitals, schools and liquor policies. They promised to open 500 new schools but did not establish a single one, instead opening liquor shops on every street in the national capital." Dhami also criticised AAP over the unclean state of the Yamuna River and rising pollution levels in Delhi. "The Yamuna which flows clean and pure in Uttarakhand turns into a drain as soon as it reaches Delhi. The water of Mother Yamuna in Delhi is not fit for irrigation, let alone drinking." Highlighting the BJP's promises, he emphasised the commitments outlined in the party's Sankalp Patra (manifesto).

"The states that have double-engine governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are rapidly progressing today. There has not been a single rupee of corruption in those states, whereas in Delhi, from the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Minister to MLAs, everyone has had to go to jail on charges of corruption." He added further that it is up to the public to decide whether they want a double-engine government that will take Delhi to new heights or a government involved in corruption. Earlier in the day, Dhami campaigned in the Wazirpur constituency, where the BJP has fielded Poonam Sharma against AAP's Rajesh Gupta. Elections for the Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 5 and results will be announced on February 8. PTI MHS HIG