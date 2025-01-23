Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds roadshows in Delhi, targets AAP ahead of Assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday spearheaded the BJP’s campaign in Delhi, holding a roadshow in Palam and Delhi Cantt constituencies ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections.

The BJP has fielded Kuldeep Solanki from Palam, where he faces AAP’s Joginder Solanki and Congress’ Mange Ram Solanki. In Delhi Cantt, BJP’s Bhuvan Tanwar is contesting against AAP’s sitting MLA Virender Kadian and Congress’ Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu.

During the roadshow in Delhi Cantt, Dhami accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on key issues. “The AAP government has not worked in the last 10 years. They failed to provide clean water, engaged in corruption in every scheme, and built their Sheesh Mahal with public money,” he said.

He asserted that the BJP would form a “double-engine government” in Delhi, ensuring the effective implementation of central government's schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. While AAP seeks a third consecutive term, the BJP is aiming to return to power in the national capital after more than 25 years. PTI MHS MHS MNK MNK