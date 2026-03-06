Uttarakhand: CM Dhami inaugurates 4-day lake festival in New Tehri

New Tehri, Mar 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said Tehri Lake is rapidly emerging not only as a tourist destination but also as a global hub for adventure sports.

After inaugurating the four-day Tehri Lake Festival 'Himalayan O-2' here, Dhami said, "Tehri Lake has become a global destination for water sports and adventure sports. In the past year, several national and international adventure sports competitions have been successfully held at Tehri Lake." He said that activities such as sailing, jet skiing, kayaking, canoeing, scuba diving, parasailing, and cruise are currently being organised at Tehri Lake, while more than 400 athletes are being trained in various adventure sports, including paragliding.

The CM stated that Tehri holds immense potential for spiritual, cultural, and large-scale events, in addition to tourism. Under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, projects worth Rs 1,300 crore are being implemented in Tehri Lake and the surrounding area.

On this occasion, he also laid the foundation stone for Phase II of the Tehri Lake Ring Road, stating that the construction of the ring road will further boost tourism and provide self-employment opportunities for local youth.

Dhami also announced the construction of a ropeway from Koti Colony to New Tehri, connecting the town of New Tehri to Tehri Lake. PTI DPT NB