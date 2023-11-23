Uttarakhand CM Dhami talks to labourers trapped inside Silkyara tunnel

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district on Thursday and spoke to the 41 construction workers trapped inside.

Dhami told the labourers, who are trapped inside the tunnel for 12 days now, that the rescuers have managed to come very close to them.

"We have come to around 45 metres (through the rubble). We are very close to you now," the chief minister said.

Union minister V K Singh was also with Dhami.

The chief minister asked two labourers -- Gabbar Singh Negi and Saba Ahmad -- about the condition of the workers and praised the duo for keeping up their morale.

He said all agencies are working hard to ensure that they are evacuated safely as soon as possible.

The chief minister also told the labourers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with him every morning to take updates on their condition.

He said their families have been contacted and assured them of their well-being.

The construction workers got trapped inside the tunnel on November 12 when a portion of the structure collapsed due to a landslide.