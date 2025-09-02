Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits rain-hit areas of Haridwar, meets affected families

Dehradun, Sep 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday visited the rain-hit areas of Haridwar district on a tractor driving through submerged fields and damaged roads to assess the situation on the spot.

Heavy rains have lashed various districts of the state including Haridwar over the past few days.

Dhami also met the affected families, enquired about their needs and assured them of all help.

BJP MLA from Roorkee Pradeep Batra, Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit and Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal were also with the chief minister.

Dhami directed the officials of district administration and disaster management to expedite relief and rehabilitation work in the rain-hit areas.

All arrangements should be made for the safety, accommodation, food and healthcare of the affected people, he said, making it clear to the officials that no negligence in relief work will be tolerated.

"The state government stands with every affected citizen in this hour of crisis. We will provide all possible assistance and rescue operations will be given priority. Every family affected by the disaster will be provided as much assistance as possible by the government," the chief minister said.

Relief camps with enough food, water and medicines should be set up and families that need to be relocated should be sent to safer places, he said, adding that the compensation process should be started soon by quickly assessing the damage to the crops.

Medical facilities should also be provided by setting up health camps as per requirement, Dhami said. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK