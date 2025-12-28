Uttarakhand CM has assured to arrest all accused in Angel Chakma murder case: Manik Saha

Agartala, Dec 28 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, has assured him to arrest all the accused persons responsible for the murder of a resident of the northeastern state in Dehradun.

Twenty-four-year-old Angel Chakma of Nandannagar in West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9 and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on December 26.

"I have already spoken to Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami ji, regarding the tragic incident involving our student Angel Chakma, a resident of Nandanagar, who was brutally assaulted by a group of miscreants in Dehradun on December 9 and later he expired at Graphic Era Hospital," Saha told the reporters at Hezamara in West Tripura district.

Terming the incident as tragic and unexpected, he said the chief minister of Uttarakhand informed him that five accused persons have already been arrested in connection with the case, while another is on the run.

"The Delhi leadership, who are aware of the incident, has also passed necessary directions to the state (Uttarakhand) government to act into the case to ensure justice for the victim's family," he said.

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has assured that the murderers of Angel Chakma, a final semester student of MBA, would get due punishment.

"I have personally spoken to the family members of the victim on Saturday. We will ensure that the murderers get due punishment. I request all, including Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) members, to assist the family in their moment of grief," he wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The TMP's youth organisation (YTF) on Saturday said, "We stand in solidarity with his family in this moment of profound grief. Those responsible for this heinous act must be identified and brought to justice without delay. We urge the authorities to ensure a fair, thorough, and time-bound investigation so that accountability is upheld." PTI PS RG