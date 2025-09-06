Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 13 long-range modern sirens to strengthen disaster-management system

Dehradun, Sep 6 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 13 long-range modern sirens at the Dalanwala police station here on Saturday, in a significant step towards strengthening the disaster-management system of the state.

Speaking on the occasion , Dhami said Uttarakhand is a disaster-prone state, where timely vigilance and information dissemination play a very important role in minimising the effects of a natural calamity.

The state-of-the-art siren system will prove to be very useful, he said.

"Being a hill state, the threat of disasters always remains high in Uttarakhand. Natural disasters like landslides, cloudbursts, floods and earthquakes keep challenging our state from time to time. This year too, we had to face many severe disasters. Our government is constantly striving to reduce the damage caused by these disasters. We are continuously working to strengthen the disaster early-warning system in the state. These long-range modern sirens are a step in that direction," Dhami said.

These sirens with a range of eight km and 16 km will not only alert people during natural disasters, but will also be very useful from the civil security point of view, he said.

The chief minister directed all the officers to test the system regularly and make the public aware of it, so that its maximum utility can be ensured in any emergency situation.

During the programme, Dhami was handed over cheques by retired police personnel, the Uttarakhand PCS Association and officers and personnel of the state police as contributions to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. PTI ALM RC