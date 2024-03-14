Uttarakhand CM launches air service between Pithoragarh-Delhi

Dehradun, Mar 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday formally launched an air service between Pithoragarh and Delhi, terming it yet another step towards boosting air connectivity in the border district.

Advertisment

The flight will begin regular operations between Pithoragarh's Naini Saini Airport and T-3 of the IGI Airport from April 1. The ticket has been priced at around Rs 7,000, an official release said.

The formal launch of the air service which provides direct connectivity between the border district and the national capital fulfils an old demand, Dhami said.

It usually takes 12 to 15 hours to reach Delhi from Pithoragarh by road.

Advertisment

The air service will be time saving and much more convenient for people as it reduces travel time between the two places to just an hour, the chief minister said.

It will also increase tourist traffic to Pithoragarh and adjoining areas, he said.

An Alliance Air flight will operate between Pithoragarh and Terminal-3 of the IGI airport, New Delhi as part of the service. PTI ALM COR RHL