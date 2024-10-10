Uttarakhand CM launches helicopter service between Dehradun-Almora

Dehradun, Oct 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday launched a helicopter service between Dehradun and Almora under the UDAAN scheme besides inaugurating the newly constructed passenger terminal building at the Sahastradhara helipad here.

Dhami also announced that a helicopter service will soon be started from Sahastradhara to three new destinations including Yamunotri, Gauchar and Joshiyada.

They will be operated under the 'Chief Minister Udan Khatola Scheme', he said.

The heli service between Dehradun and Almora will promote tourism, economy and employment opportunities besides making it easier for products manufactured by women in rural areas of the state to reach the markets, he said.

Almora is one of the oldest towns in the state. Jageshwar Dham, Chitai Goljyu Ka Sthan, Katarmal Surya Mandir and Nanda Devi temple are among the major centres of faith in Almora. PTI ALM RHL