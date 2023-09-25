Uttarakhand CM leaves for UK to invite industrialists for investors summit in state

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami left for the United Kingdom on Monday to invite Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and industrialists for the Global Investors Conference to be held in Uttarakhand in December.

"Leaving today for London and Birmingham to meet and invite NRI and international industrialists to the 'Global Investors Conference' being held to achieve the goal of a strong Uttarakhand," Dhami wrote on social networking site X.

With the blessings of the revered Gods & Goddesses of Devbhoomi, to fulfil the hopes & aspirations of the people of Uttarakhand, to achieve the goal of ‘Strong Uttarakhand’, I’m going to London & Birmingham to meet NRIs & international industrialists to invite them to participate… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 25, 2023

Describing Uttarakhand as a rapidly growing state in terms of investment, Dhami expressed confidence people from abroad will also invest in the state.

It will create employment opportunities and give a new momentum to the development of Uttarakhand, he said.

During the four-day tour, the Chief Minister will hold meetings with industrialists and roadshows to invite investors for the summit.