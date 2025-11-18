Uttarakhand CM makes surprise visit to Dehradun ISBT, sweeps premises over poor cleanliness

Dehradun, Nov 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the Dehradun ISBT and, expressing displeasure over the filth on the premises, picked up a broom and swept the area himself.

The chief minister's sudden arrival created a stir among administrative officials.

Dhami reviewed the cleanliness of the premises, passenger amenities, operational systems and overall transportation management.

During the inspection, he expressed strong dissatisfaction over the filth found at several places and said negligence in maintaining cleanliness at important public facilities like the ISBT would not be tolerated.

By sweeping the premises himself, the chief minister sought to convey to officials that the cleanliness drive must be visible on the ground and not just on paper.

Dhami issued clear instructions to officials of the Transport Department and the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) to ensure regular cleaning of the ISBT premises, install cleanliness notice boards at all locations, and provide passengers an environment free from pollution, garbage and dust.

He specifically directed Banshidhar Tiwari, Vice Chairman of the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority, to prepare an effective action plan to improve cleanliness and order at the ISBT and implement it immediately.

Dhami said Uttarakhand is a major tourist state attracting millions of tourists and pilgrims every year, and therefore maintaining high-level cleanliness and amenities at bus terminals, railway stations and transport hubs is a top priority for the government.

He also reviewed bus operations, ticket counters, waiting rooms, drinking water facilities, toilets, shops and security arrangements during the inspection.

He interacted with passengers, sought their feedback and asked what further improvements could be made to the facilities.

Dhami said the state government will soon launch a comprehensive cleanliness campaign based on public participation across Uttarakhand.

He warned officials that during his next inspection, all arrangements at the ISBT must be in perfect order or strict action would be taken against those responsible. PTI DPT HIG HIG