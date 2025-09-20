Uttarakhand CM meets affected locals in rain-ravaged Nandanagar area of Chamoli

Dehradun, Sep 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Nandanagar area of Chamoli district on Saturday, which has been severely affected by recent rainfall, to assess the situation and meet with residents. During his visit, he offered condolences to those who lost their homes and loved ones due to the recent flooding and landslides that impacted several villages in the area. He assured the affected individuals of the state government's support and assistance. On his way back, the chief minister performed a puja at the Dhari Devi temple in the Pauri district, praying for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state. "Conducted a field inspection of the disaster-affected areas in the Nandanagar region of Chamoli district and took stock of the progress of relief and rescue operations. During this, I met the affected people and assured them of all possible assistance," Dhami said in a post on X. "The state government stands with the affected people in this difficult hour. The administration has been instructed to provide immediate relief material to the victims and also to restore electricity and drinking water supply in the affected areas at the earliest. Instructions were given to the officials to expedite relief and rehabilitation work," he said. Joining Dhami were cabinet minister Dhan Singh Rawat, MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta, and Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tewari. Seven people were killed, twelve were injured, and two went missing from Kuntari Laga Phali, Kuntari Laga Sarpani and Dhurma villages in the Nandanagar area of Chamoli district on Thursday when landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rain damaged more than 40 houses, destroying many of them completely. PTI ALM ALM MPL MPL