Uttarakhand CM orders thorough inspection of all residential educational institutions

Dehradun, Oct 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday ordered a thorough inspection of all residential educational institutions in the state, days after a man running an institute was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a visually challenged girl, sources said.

According to sources, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has asked all district magistrates and senior superintendents of police to take necessary action on the chief minister's instructions and submit a report within a month.

She said the department concerned should form a joint team with police and inspect residential educational institutions. If any case of sexual exploitation or abuse of a child comes to notice, strict legal action should be taken immediately, she said.

Sixty-year-old Shyam Dhanak, who ran an institute of the National Association for the Blind (NAB) for visually challenged, was arrested from his residence in Haldwani district Friday evening for allegedly sexually exploiting a visually challenged girl.

Some minor girls of the institute had filed a complaint against Dhanak through a letter to the police in July. Dhanak was arrested after the allegations were found to be true, police said.

Taking serious note of the incident, the chief minister on Monday issued directions for a thorough inspection of all residential educational institutions in the state, sources said. PTI DPT SMN