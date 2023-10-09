Uttarakhand CM orders verification of madrassas in state over 'inhuman' treatment of children

Dehradun, Oct 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday took cognizance of alleged inhuman treatment of children in an illegal madrassa in Nainital district and ordered a verification of all the madrassas being run in the state.

Dhami asked the additional chief secretary (home) to conduct a verification drive of all madrassas and take immediate legal action against them if any unethical practice comes to light.

The Home Department has issued instructions to all the district magistrates to verify the madrassas in their respective areas following the chief minister's orders, an official statement said. On the complaint of a parent on Sunday, a police team visited a madrassa in Veerbhatti near Jeolikot in Nainital where "inhuman treatment and physical abuse" of children came to light, police said. The health of the children was not good and they were not being provided hygienic food and water, police said, adding it was also revealed that this madrassa was running without registration. Tallital police station in-charge Rohtash Singh said a case has been registered against madrassa Maulvi Mohammad Haroon and his son Ibrahim under various sections of POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act and Indian Penal Code. The matter is being investigated and further action will be taken on that basis, Singh said.