Uttarakhand CM participates in Swadeshi campaign, urges people to use indigenous products

Dehradun, Aug 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in the public awareness campaign titled 'Swadeshi Adoption, Nation Advancement' organised at Paltan Bazaar in Dehradun.

On the occasion, he urged local traders, voluntary organisations, and citizens to use indigenous products as much as possible, stating that adopting Swadeshi is not just an economic decision but a national duty.

Calling the initiative a strong effort to take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a self-reliant India and 'Vocal for Local', Dhami said, "When we give priority to goods manufactured in our country, both the country's economic condition and local employment will be strengthened." "By adopting the mantra of 'Adopt Swadeshi, Make the Country Strong' given by the Prime Minister, we can not only strengthen the country's economy but also make local producers, craftsmen, and small entrepreneurs self-reliant," he added.

He said that using indigenous goods would ensure that the country's money remains within the country, helping India emerge stronger on the global stage.

Dhami also urged people to give priority to indigenous products during festivals, for gifting, and in daily use.

During the event, the chief minister visited shops in Paltan Bazaar and pasted stickers bearing the slogan ‘Adopt Swadeshi, Make the Nation Strong’.

A large number of public representatives, trade union office bearers, voluntary organisations, and citizens, including Rajya Sabha MP and State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt, pledged to adopt Swadeshi and contribute to the creation of a self-reliant India.

Those present at the event also raised slogans of "Adopt Swadeshi – Save the Country".