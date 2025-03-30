Uttarakhand CM performs 'Ganga Aarti' Laxminarayan Ghat in Roorkee

Dehradun, Mar 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday performed 'Ganga Aarti' on the banks of Ganga River in Uttarakhand's Roorkee.

On the occasion of Navsamvatsara Chaitra Navratri, the chief minister performed the Aarti with complete rituals at the Laxminarayan Ghat near the Laxminarayan Temple.

On this occasion, Dhami described the beginning of Ganga Aarti as a "symbol of our faith in Mother Ganga". He said, "Being the origin area of ​​Mother Ganga, we all have to make concerted efforts towards the sanctity of Ganga." Roorkee BJP MLA Pradeep Batra along with temple committee members and locals were also present on the occasion. PTI DPT HIG HIG