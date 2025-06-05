Uttarakhand CM plants sapling on World Environment Day

Dehradun, Jun 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday planted a sapling at his official residence on the occasion of World Environment Day, according to a statement.

This campaign is dedicated simultaneously to expression of respect towards mothers and environmental protection, he said on the occasion.

The chief minister also honoured people and institutions doing commendable work in the field of environment protection at a programme held later at Mukhya Sevak Sadan.

Municipal Corporation Rudrapur was honored with the Sunder Lal Bahuguna Nature and Environment Conservation Award-2025 (Government Category). Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shipra Joshi from Municipal Corporation Rudrapur received the award.

Vijay Jaddhari and Pratap Singh Pokhriyal were honored with the Sunder Lal Bahuguna Nature and Environment Conservation Award-2025 (Non-Government Category).

Dhami also administered the oath of plastic-free Uttarakhand and provided cloth bags to school children.

Dhami directed the Forest Department to plant at least one thousand fruit trees in every forest division of the state this year so that wild animals can get adequate food.

He urged the people of the state and pilgrims visiting the state not to feed animals things that are harmful to their health.

He called upon the residents to plant trees on birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other important occasions.

"Only with such efforts will we be able to promote environmental conservation," he said.