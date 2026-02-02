Uttarakhand CM says Budget reflects resolve for developed India

Dehradun, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the 2026-27 Union Budget fulfils the resolve for a developed India and strengthens the country's spirit, confidence and developmental thinking.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office here, the chief minister said, "This budget is a budget that fulfils India's self-reliance, confidence and the resolve for a developed India. It is a budget that fulfils the aspirations of all citizens of the country and ensures the upliftment of all.” He said that the increase in capital expenditure in the budget has laid a strong foundation for long-term development, while it also strengthens India's strategic autonomy and sovereignty, along with realising the resolve of a self-reliant India.

CM Dhami said that the development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will especially benefit cities like Dehradun, Haridwar and Haldwani in Uttarakhand, while the provision of women's hostels in every district will strengthen women's safety, education and empowerment.

Diverse and policy provisions made in the tourism sector will create employment opportunities in Uttarakhand, he said, highlighting encouragement given to Ayush, pharma, handloom, khadi and local products will strengthen the rural economy.

He said that the special focus on green energy will give a boost to the 'green economy' in a mountainous and forest-rich state like Uttarakhand. The chief minister also stated that the interests of Uttarakhand have been taken into account in accordance with the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission, and the proposals and requests submitted by the state government to the central government from time to time have also been included directly and indirectly in the budget. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ