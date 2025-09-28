Uttarakhand CM says govt tough on cheating, SIT probes paper leak in graduate exam

Dehradun, Sep 28 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said it was his government that introduced the country's toughest anti-cheating (copying) law in the state and sent over one hundred members of the cheating mafia behind bars.

"We brought a tough anti-cheating law. We sent more than 100 copying mafias to jail. We gave jobs to 25,000 deserving candidates in government departments in a fair and transparent manner. We issued a calendar of recruitment examinations in the state for the first time. These measures reflect our intentions," Dhami said at a press conference.

Replying to a question related to the allegations of paper leak and cheating in the graduate-level competitive examination held earlier this month, Dhami said an SIT headed by a retired High Court judge has been constituted to investigate the matter.

"Let’s wait for its findings. I assure you if the allegations are true, no one involved will be spared," he said.

When told that a section of students is demanding a CBI probe into it, Dhami said he is ready to order any probe into the matter in the interest of the students.

"The interest of students is paramount for me, and I am ready for any probe. I am not against a CBI probe if it is required. However, as of now, the SIT is looking into it, and we should wait for its conclusions," he said.