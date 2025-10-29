Uttarakhand CM visits border village, interacts with ITBP personnel

Dehradun, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the border village of Milam in Pithoragarh district on Wednesday and interacted with the ITBP personnel posted there.

He lauded the dedication of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in serving the country.

Dhami also interacted with locals and enquired about development in the region. He said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led Centre has launched the "Vibrant Village" programme for the all-round development of border areas.

The chief minister also reiterated his government's commitment to ensure the development of border villages.

He said the road network, communications, education and healthcare facilities will be strengthened in these areas in the future.

The chief minister also announced that an indoor stadium will be built in Munsyari, the Nanda Devi temple in Milam will be beautified and Bilju village will get a community centre. PTI DPT RC