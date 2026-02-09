Uttarakhand CM's wife Geeta Dhami gets emotional while mentioning her husband's hard work

Dehradun, Feb 9 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's wife Geeta Dhami became emotional while speaking about her husband's hard work for the state at an event here.

A video of Geeta Dhami's address at the event on Sunday is also circulating on social media.

At the "Uttarayan Kauthik Mahotsav", Geeta said that if a husband is responsible for the family members' livelihood, then housewives take care of the parents and children, and therefore, being a housewife is nothing to be ashamed of.

Giving examples of Mata Kaushalya and Lord Rama, said that if Bishana Devi (Pushkar Singh Dhami's mother) had not been there, how would our state's "chief servant" have progressed, who has not seen his family for a single day while serving the state.

As soon as she said this, her voice choked, and with a heavy heart, she said, "Forget his family, he hasn't even taken a single day off for himself. He hasn't taken a single day of leave to date because the entire state is his family." The chief minister has made the state and the country proud by enacting laws like the strict anti-cheating law and the Uniform Civil Code, and has provided government jobs to children from 26,000 families in the state, Geeta said.

"I am not saying this just because I am his wife, but I have witnessed his hard work from the closest perspective," Geeta said.

Geeta is the founder of the Seva Sankalp Foundation, which organised this festival, and the chief minister was also present during her address. PTI DPT SHS