Uttarakhand Cong MLAs continue protest against 'rigging' in panchayat polls after House adjournment

Gairsain, Aug 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Congress MLAs continued with their protests on Tuesday demanding an immediate discussion on the alleged rigging in the panchayat elections and deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state, even after the House was adjourned for the day.

Congress MLAs sat on dharna in the House since the proceedings of the first day of the Monsoon session of the state assembly began, which continued even after the proceedings of the assembly ended in the evening.

Congress MLA from Badrinath, Lakhpat Singh Butola, told PTI that Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan had come to meet the legislators sitting on a dharna in the House some time ago.

He said that a telephone conversation was also held with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, but all the Congress MLAs present here are sitting on a dharna as they did not get a favourable solution from him.

Independent MLA from Haridwar, Umesh Kumar, has also joined the protest against the alleged rigging of elections, he said.

Congress MLAs created an uproar in the assembly demanding a discussion on the matter, due to which the proceedings of the House were adjourned several times.