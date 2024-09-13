Uttarakhand Congress concludes Kedarnath Pratishtha Raksha Yatra

Dehradun, Sep 13 (PTI) The second phase of Congress' Kedarnath Pratishtha Raksha Yatra concluded on Friday with the "Jalabhishek" of Baba Kedar at Kedarnath Dham.

The padayatra had to be stopped midway in Sitapur in Rudraprayag district on August 2 due to cloudburst on the Kedarnath route.

Congress resumed the yatra from the same place on Thursday and concluded it by reaching Kedarnath on Friday morning.

State Congress Committee president Karan Mahara expressed happiness and said that this 252 km long yatra which started from Har Ki Pauri on the banks of Ganga in Haridwar on July 24 has been completed.

Mahara thanked the party workers who accompanied him on the yatra and also congratulated them.

He said, "We all have been walking continuously in the rain since yesterday. In the morning, after having darshan of Baba Kedar, we did Jalabhishek of him and then filed a petition for justice at his place." However, Mahara said that the yatra has been completed but the fight for Kedarnath Dham Pratishtha is still going on.

He said, "Until the name of Krishna Mai cave is changed back to Krishna Mai, the prime minister apologizes for breaking the law of the 'garbha griha' (sanctum sanctorum), the theft of 230 kg gold is not disclosed, the stone taken from Kedarnath to Burari in Delhi is not brought back, this fight will continue." Mahara said that he has pleaded for justice at the feet of Baba Kedar and prayed to him to give wisdom to those who have done such evil and if they do not listen, punitive action must be taken against them.

The Congress leader said that he also talked to the pilgrim priests and businessmen of Kedarnath and spoke to them about the problems they face.

He said that the government has built three-storey houses on his land in which each floor belongs to a different person.

He said, "Such construction is being done in Kedarnath which will create disputes in the coming times and have terrible consequences." Congress had started this padyatra in protest against the plan to build a replica of Kedarnath temple in Burari, Delhi.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also attended the foundation stone laying program of this temple, but later Kedarnath Trust Delhi announced the cancellation of this plan in view of the protest. PTI DPT HIG