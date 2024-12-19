Advertisment
Uttarakhand Congress president Mahara faints after minor scuffle during protest

Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) During the Congress’ protest against the central government in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the party's state president Karan Mahara's head hit the ground in a minor scuffle with police, due to which he fainted.

After the protest, Mahara said, "During the scuffle with police, I fell down, due to which I fainted for a short time. There is nothing to worry. I am fine now." The Congress had organised a 'Raj Bhavan March' here demanding action over inflation, unemployment, corruption and industrialist Gautam Adani. PTI COR NB MNK MNK

