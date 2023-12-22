Uttarakhand Congress protests against suspension of MPs

Dehradun, Dec 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Congress held a demonstration here on Friday against suspension of 146 opposition MPs from the Parliament.

Led by PCC president Karan Mahara, Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya and senior leaders Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat, several Congress workers marched from the party office to the Raj Bhawan in protest against the suspension of opposition MPs from the Parliament.

However, the march converted into a dharna after it was intercepted by the security personnel at a police barricading at the Hathi Barkala Chowk on way to the Raj Bhawan.

"Those in power are bent upon murdering democracy. It is for the first time in the history of parliamentary democracy that such a large number of opposition members have been suspended from the House," former leader of opposition in the state Assembly Pritam Singh told reporters.

"Our march to the Raj Bhawan has also been stopped. We would continue to oppose such undemocratic practices tooth and nail," Singh added as Congress workers continued to shout slogans. PTI ALM MNK ALM MNK MNK