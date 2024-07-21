Uttarakhand considering giving reservation to Agniveers in govt departments

Dehradun, Jul 21 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government is considering giving reservation to the Agniveers who return after completing four years in the Army to accommodate them in police and other government departments.

According to a government release issued here, a proposal to give reservation to Agniveers in police and other government departments is being finalised.

Apart from this, a skill development scheme is also being prepared to give employment-related training to Agniveers.

The chief minister has directed the officials to prepare a proposal in this regard as soon as possible.

He said Uttarakhand is a state where youths enrol in the Army on a large scale, hence, the government will leave no stone unturned in employing Agniveers after they complete four years of service in the Army.

The chief minister said, "The government wants that even after completing four years in the Army, Agniveers should get ample job and employment opportunities in the state. Retired Agniveers will be utilised in the service of the state so that they can also participate in the state’s development." Earlier, during a programme in the day, Dhami said the Agniveers of the state who return after serving the country will be accommodated in various departments.

On June 15, 2022, he had announced on 'X' that his government will accommodate the Agniveers in various departments of the state, including police, and will give them priority, he added.

He said that a provision for reservation will also be made for Agniveers.

Dhami said that if required, a proposal to enact a law to accommodate Agniveers will also be brought in the Cabinet and placed in the assembly.