Uttarakhand: Dead female bear recovered, another captured in Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Dec 27 (PTI) A dead female bear was recovered here, while another was trapped by the forest department in Pokhri tehsil of Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

The bear carcass was found on Wednesday in bushes located amid a cluster of trees on the Gopeshwar-Mandal bypass road in a forested stretch under the Kedarnath Wildlife Forest Division.

Officials said upon receiving the information, a forest department team recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination, which confirmed that it was a female bear.

The autopsy also revealed that the bear's ribs were broken, which officials suspect may have been caused from a fall from a tree or rock, Badrinath Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sarvesh Kumar Dubey said.

Dubey also holds the charge of the Kedarnath Wildlife Forest Division.

In a separate incident, a six-year-old bear was captured on Friday night in a cage set up by the forest department in Bhikona village of Pokhri tehsil.

Officials said special teams were deployed in the area due to repeated bear sightings and attacks, including recent incidents where two school students were injured and another fainted after encountering a bear on their way to school.