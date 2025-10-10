Uttarakhand: Doors of Hemkund Sahib closed for winter

Gopeshwar, Oct 10 (PTI) The doors of Hemkund Sahib gurudwara in the upper Garhwal region of Uttarakhand closed for the winter season on Friday, shrine authorities said.

The closing ceremony of the gurudwara, located near the picturesque Barfani Lake amid snow-capped peaks at an altitude of approximately 16,000 feet above sea level in Chamoli district, began at 11 am and was followed by kirtan and traditional prayers.

Due to inclement weather over the past few days, there was fresh snow in Hemkund Sahib and the surrounding areas, covering the footpath leading to Hemkund up to Atlakoti, causing difficulties in commuting.

Despite this, hundreds of devotees reached Hemkund Sahib on the occasion of the closing ceremony and paid obeisance.

Officials of the Hemkund Sahib Trust as well as members of the local police administration were present on the occasion, the authorities said.

Sardar Seva Singh, prabandhak of the Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Trust, told PTI that despite the area up to Atlakoti being covered in snow, enthusiastic devotees reached Hemkund Sahib.

He said that more than 2,000 devotees were present on this occasion. He added that snow removal work is being done on the route for the convenience of the pilgrims.

This year, till Thursday, 2,72,423 devotees reached the Shri Hemkund Sahib, whereas last year a total of 1,83,722 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the gurudwara.