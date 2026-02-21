Uttarakhand: Education director injured in scuffle with BJP MLA supporters over school 'name change'

Dehradun, Feb 21 (PTI) A scuffle broke out on Saturday at the Directorate of Elementary Education here between its director and supporters of BJP MLA Umesh Sharma alias 'Kau' over changing of name of a school, leaving the official with injuries.

Police confirmed the incident, and a purported video of it has also surfaced on social media.

Director Ajay Kumar Naudiyal told PTI that the MLA had come to his office seeking information regarding the renaming of a primary school, and when he explained to them that the matter is pending at the government level.

The legislator and his supporters became enraged and began fighting, Naudiyal claimed.

"Items on the office table were thrown at me. I suffered a head injury and my glasses were broken," he said.

Naudiyal claimed that two days earlier, some people had come to him regarding the same matter and had been informed of the procedure.

Denying the allegations of assault, Sharma said that the video also shows him sitting and explaining things to the people.

He said that the family, who donated their land for the construction of the school, wishes it to be named after their family member, Padam Singh Rawat, and has been making rounds for the past seven to eight months regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Congress alleged that an atmosphere of anarchy has prevailed in the state and that infighting is raging within the BJP.

Condemning the incident, State Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said that there should be an impartial investigation into the incident and an FIR should be lodged against whoever is guilty, including the MLA. PTI DPT DHR APL