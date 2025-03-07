Uttarakhand: Elderly woman, grandson charred to death in Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Mar 7 (PTI) An elderly woman and grandson were charred to death after their house caught fire early on Friday in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The incident occurred at Karundpani village in Tharali area, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

A short circuit is believed to have caused the fire, which completely destroyed a portion of the house, he said.

The 80-year-old woman and her 10-year-old grandson were sleeping in the room where the fire broke out. They were burnt to death, while three people sleeping in other rooms were evacuated safely, Tiwari said.