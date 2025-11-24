Uttarakhand: Elephant safaris resume in Corbett and Rajaji reserves after 7 years

Rishikesh, Nov 24 (PTI) After a nearly seven-year-long hiatus, tourists can once again avail elephant safaris at the Corbett and Rajaji tiger reserves in Uttarakhand, a senior official said on Monday.

Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra said after the legal complications were resolved, a proposal was placed before the Uttarakhand Wildlife Advisory Council to resume elephant safaris, which was approved by the council's ex-officio chairman, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and ex-officio vice-chairman, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal.

Mishra said after receiving requisite clearances, elephant safaris have been resumed in both sanctuaries.

Elephant safaris have been resumed in the Dhikala and Jhirna ranges of the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) and the Cheela range of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) during the current tourist season, eliciting considerable enthusiasm among tourists, he said.

The Uttarakhand High Court had banned elephant safaris in the state on August 3, 2018.

The Supreme Court later lifted the ban on January 29, 2019, following which the process of resuming the safari was initiated.

The chief wildlife warden said, "Elephant safaris play a vital role in connecting the younger generation with wildlife and forest conservation. Through elephant safaris, they will be able to see parts of the forest that are inaccessible to gypsies." This initiative will further deepen the love for forests and wildlife among the youth, ultimately contributing to the conservation of forests and wildlife habitats, he added. PTI DPT ARB ARB ARB