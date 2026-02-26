Uttarakhand engineers warn of mass resignations after bid to tweak appointment criteria for top post

Dehradun, Feb 26 (PTI) The engineers of the three power corporations in Uttarakhand have warned of a mass-scale resignation over the state government's attempt to eliminate the criteria of engineering background for appointment as Managing Director.

The development comes after Managing Director (MD) of the Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PTCUL), Prakash Chandra Dhyani, continues to serve at the top post despite the High Court annulling his appointment.

The Uttarakhand Power Engineers Association (UPEA) has warned the state government of a mass resignation and a tool-down strike against the conversion of positions like MD, which require an engineering background, into non-technical ones and the extension of service to retired officers.

Alleging non-compliance with the High Court's February 18 order, RTI activist Anil Baluni has filed a contempt petition in this regard.

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the matter, the Congress party claimed that a Class III employee has been elevated to the position of MD through a well-planned conspiracy.

The UPEA General Secretary, Rahul Chanana, said that the meeting of the organisation's executive committee held here on Wednesday, unanimously condemned the extensions granted to retired officers in energy corporations, and opposed the government's intention to eliminate the requirement of an engineering background for the top post of such corporations.

If such malpractices continue, the committee also warned the state government of mass resignation by engineers of the three energy corporations and a tool-down strike across the state.

The warning from UPEA, the engineers' association of the three power corporations -- UJVNL Limited, Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited, and PTCUL -- comes at a time when the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has barely managed to quell the anger of employees who went on strike after BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters assaulted Director of Elementary Education Ajay Nautiyal.

In an order last week, the High Court had annulled Dhyani's appointment, stating that it violated Rule 9A of the Uttarakhand Managing Director and Directors Selection and Appointment Procedure Rules, 2021, which requires an engineering graduate qualification for the post.

Dhyani allegedly lacks this qualification.

Meanwhile, RTI activist Anil Baluni alleged that despite the High Court's order, Dhyani continues to attend to his office and carry out routine work as usual.

Baluni said that this constitutes contempt of court, and he has filed a petition against it in the High Court.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Yashpal Arya, alleged that a Class III employee was elevated to the position of MD in the Energy Department through manipulation, corruption, and a well-planned conspiracy.

Terming Dhyani's promotion a slap in the government's face, Arya said, the incident proves that political patronage and collusion prevail in the department, instead of merit, experience, and rules.

Arya demanded a judicial or high-level independent inquiry into Dhyani's entire career, and a detailed investigation into the role of the officials and the department involved in the promotion process.

He also demanded a special audit of all major financial and policy decisions made by the MD. PTI DPT SHS