Uttarakhand ex-CM blames BJP for new social media video terming him 'Pakistani agent'

Dehradun, Dec 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday claimed that another video was posted against him on social media, depicting him as a "traitorous Pakistani agent," and said that he would file an FIR against the BJP.

In a social media post, the former Uttarakhand chief minister expressed deep hurt over the "vile attempts" by the BJP.

He said, "This video is a symbol of the BJP's severe moral decline. They don't want to fight politics on political issues and public concerns. They want to do politics based on lies and deceit." Rawat also questioned whether discussing Rahul Gandhi's potential as prime minister was considered "anti-national." He alleged that the BJP was unwilling to tolerate any difference of opinion.

Citing a statement from the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rawat emphasised, "There can be differences of opinion, but there should be no animosity." Reaffirming his religious identity, Rawat said, "I am a devout and religious Hindu. I am a liberal Hindu who respects everyone." Earlier, a video uploaded on the BJP's official social media page depicted Rawat as a supporter of appeasement.

In the video, Rawat can be heard saying, "Muslim Sharanam Gacchami, Mazar Sharanam Gacchami, Love Jihad Sharanam Gacchami," followed by images of a shrine's construction and people claiming that the state was transforming from "Devbhoomi" (Land of Gods) to "Mazarbhoomi" (Land of Shrines). At the end, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is shown walking with police forces and bulldozers.

Rawat, expressing his frustration over both the posts, announced that he would file an FIR against the BJP's "Facebook" and other fake social media platforms at the Nehru Colony Police Station in Dehradun on December 23.

He added that on December 24, he would visit the Cyber Crime Police Station, the Superintendent of Police, the District Magistrate, and the Election Commission in Dehradun.

Earlier, Rawat had demanded that the BJP remove the video and apologise. He warned that if the party failed to do so, he would stage a continuous seven-day protest outside the state BJP headquarters.

However, the BJP denied any involvement with the video that accused Rawat of being a Pakistani agent. ' BJP state in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said, "We have nothing to do with this new video." Commenting on Rawat's FIR plans, Chauhan suggested that Rawat was playing the "sympathy card" to clear himself of allegations related to appeasement in the court of public opinion.

Chauhan added, "The BJP has not done anything regarding appeasement; rather, the majority community has witnessed it with their own eyes. During his tenure, he incurred the displeasure of the majority community due to some unpopular decisions." The BJP leader stated that Rawat could have the matter investigated by any agency, and the party had no objection. He further mentioned that the BJP would welcome Rawat if he visited the party headquarters, but advised him to introspect on the allegations and the purpose behind his visit. PTI DPT HIG