Uttarakhand: Farmer killed in leopard attack in Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag, Oct 29 (PTI) A leopard attacked and killed a farmer in the Agastyamuni area of ​​Rudraprayag district on Wednesday.

Officials said the incident occurred at 5 am in Jondla Pali village when Manwar Singh Bisht (55) was on his way to plough his fields.

They said Bisht's family went out looking for him after he did not return home for a long time and only then became aware of the incident.

Bisht's body was recovered a short distance from a cowshed.

Upon receiving information about the incident, teams led by Rudraprayag Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajat Suman and Rudraprayag Sub-District Magistrate Bhagat Singh Phoonia reached the spot and confirmed that Bisht had died in a leopard attack.

Officials said that quick response teams (QRTs) and rapid response teams (RRTs) have been activated in and around the village and are continuously monitoring the sensitive area with the help of modern equipment, including drones.

They said that a cage has been set up to capture the leopard, while precautionary measures are also being taken for the safety of school-going students.

The DFO has provided a cheque of Rs 1.8 lakh to the affected family for immediate relief.