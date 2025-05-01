Uttarakhand farmers shifting to climate-resilient crops

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Amid rising temperatures and erratic rainfall, farmers in Uttarakhand are shifting away from traditional cereal crops such as wheat, paddy and potatoes, with pulses and spices emerging as more climate-resilient alternatives, according to a new report.

The study by climate and energy think tank Climate Trends says potato, once a staple crop in the state, has seen a severe decline in both cultivated area and yield.

Over the last five years, potato yield has dropped by 70.82 per cent, from 3,67,309 metric tonnes in 2020–21 to just 1,07,150 metric tonnes in 2023–24.

The cultivated area has dropped by 36.4 per cent -- from 26,867 hectares in 2020–21 to 17,083 hectares in 2022–23.

While Uttarakhand’s share of India's total potato production is minimal, the vegetable has long been a key crop within the state.

Anil Kumar, a scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Udham Singh Nagar, said, "Climate change is a significant factor. Potatoes in the hills are entirely rain-fed, and rainfall has become increasingly erratic.” Jogendra Bisht, president of the Lok Chetna Manch, said, "Potato cultivation is suffering due to a lack of soil moisture. The land is dry, water retention is poor and high temperatures raise evapotranspiration rates. On top of that, farmers struggle with wild boars attacking fields at night, digging up and destroying plants." While traditional crops like wheat, paddy, and millets have been on the decline, pulses and maize are emerging as more climate-resilient options for farmers.

Pulses, including chickpea and pigeon pea, have seen a rise in both cultivation area and yield, as they are better suited to the changing climate.

Native pulses like pigeon pea (pahadi toor), horse gram (gahat) and black soybean (kala bhatt) are gaining ground as they require less water and have high nutritional value.

Kumar says, "Currently, there is a slow shift from traditional crops like paddy and wheat to horticultural crops." Spice cultivation is also gaining ground in Uttarakhand.

Crops like turmeric and chilli, which thrive in warm, humid conditions, have seen a significant rise in both cultivated area and yield.

Over the past decade, turmeric cultivation has increased by 112 per cent, with a 122 per cent rise in yield. Similarly, chilli cultivation has grown by 35 per cent, with yields up by 21 per cent between 2016 and 2022.

Experts suggest that these crops are more adaptable to the region's changing climate compared to traditional crops. Their ability to thrive in diverse soil types and varying temperatures makes them more attractive to farmers.

Oilseeds, though still cultivated on smaller plots, are also on the rise. Varieties like mustard-rapeseed (lahi-sarson-toriya) and soybean have shown a gradual increase in both area and yield.

Over the past decade, the state has experienced an increase in average temperatures by 0.02 degrees Celsius per year. Higher altitudes are seeing more unpredictable climate shifts compared to the plains.

In 2023, the state witnessed 94 days of extreme weather, which caused significant damage to agricultural lands, including the loss of 44,882 hectares of farmland.

Water stress and erratic rainfall patterns are now among the biggest challenges facing hill farmers.

The state government is also encouraging the transition to climate-resilient crops. The introduction of drought-tolerant varieties of pigeon pea is one such effort.

The central government’s "Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses", outlined in the 2025 budget, also aims to enhance the procurement of pulses from local farmers. PTI GVS RHL