Uttarakhand: Five people missing after SUV falls into Alaknanda river, one woman rescued

New Tehri, Apr 12 (PTI) Five people went missing after an SUV they were travelling in fell into a river in Tehri district of Uttarakhand early on Saturday, police said.

A Mahindra Thar carrying six people crashed near Bagwan village on the Badrinath National Highway at around 6 am and fell into the Alaknanda river, Devprayag Station House Officer Mahipal Singh Rawat said.

One woman was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police personnel. She has been hospitalised, he said.

Five others continue to be missing and a search is underway by a team of SDRF deep divers from Dhalwala, he added. According to the SHO, the vehicle was going from Faridabad to Gauchar in Chamoli district.

He said the exact cause of the accident is not known yet, but it is suspected that the SUV either slipped off the road which was wet after overnight rain or the driver lost control over the vehicle. PTI COR ALM ALM RUK RUK