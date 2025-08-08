Uttarakhand floods: Delhi HC bar body seeks members to contribute towards relief

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Bar Association on Friday urged the lawyers to contribute to relief measures for "devastating floods and landslides" in various states of the country.

The bar body said it was "deeply saddened" by the floods and landslides that have ravaged several states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Bihar.

The association conveyed its solidarity with those impacted, particularly in light of a massive flash flood that struck Uttarkashi district following a cloudburst, leaving at least five people dead and over 50 missing on August 5.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people and communities affected by this calamity. We urge all our members and the entire community of lawyers in Delhi to come forward and contribute to relief. Your generosity and support will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of those affected," DHCBA president and senior advocate N Hariharan said in a statement. PTI UK HIG HIG