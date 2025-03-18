Uttarakhand: Former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion granted bail in firing case

Haridwar, Mar 18 (PTI) Former BJP legislator Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, who had been in judicial custody for more than a month for allegedly firing at the office of Independent MLA from Khanpur Umesh Kumar, was granted bail by a court here on Tuesday.

Champion, along with his supporters, had allegedly fired several rounds at the office of Kumar located in the Irrigation Department premises on January 26 this year. Kumar was not in the office when the incident occurred.

The former BJP MLA was accused of assault, abuse and making death threats, his lawyer Rakesh Singh said.

After investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused former MLA in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

The lawyer said the way for the former MLA's bail in the case was cleared after removal of section 109 of the BNS (attempt to murder). Champion will be released late on Wednesday evening after he furnishes two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each in the court, he said.

Champion was arrested on January 26 and sent to jail along with five other accused the next day. When his health deteriorated in jail, he was admitted to Haridwar District Hospital where he continues to stay till date.