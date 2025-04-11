Uttarakhand: Four days after woman found charred, brother's body found in a ditch nearby

Gopeshwar (UKD), Apr 11 (PTI) The mystery shrouding the death of a woman whose charred body was recovered last Sunday from a burnt car near Tapovan in Chamoli district has deepened with the discovery of her missing brother's body from a ditch nearby, police said.

The body of Sunil Senapati was retrieved on Thursday from a ditch 400 metres away from the spot where his sister Shweta Padma Senapati was found dead.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police and State Disaster Response Force personnel discovered Sunil's body with the help of sniffer dogs, the district police said.

The cause of his death will be ascertained after post-mortem, they said.

Senapati was initially viewed as a suspect since he went missing the same day his sister was found dead.

Shweta and Sunil were originally from Bengaluru but had been living in Dhak for some time, police said.

The woman was found charred inside a car on Sunday.

Police who reached the spot after receiving information about a burnt car parked on Chachdi-Bhavishya Badri Road near Tapovan, found a charred skeleton from the front passenger seat.

They found some ornaments near the skeleton which indicated that it belonged to a woman.

A number plate (KA01-0590) was also found near the burnt vehicle.

Further investigation revealed the identity of the deceased. It was learnt that Shweta and her brother from Bengaluru had been living together in Dhak.

A police team that visited Bengaluru to verify their identities and spoke to their relatives were informed that the siblings were broke and often borrowed money from family and acquaintances.

Relatives said the brother-sister duo would call them to say that their condition was dire and that they could be driven to committing suicide, police said. PTI COR ALM ALM RUK RUK