Uttarakhand: Four-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Pauri

Pauri, Dec 2 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was injured after a leopard attacked him in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Tuesday, officials said.

Anmol was returning home in Dewar village from an Anganwadi with his mother and an Asha worker when the leopard suddenly pounced on the 4-year-old boy, they said.

However, the leopard fled after Anmol’s mother, the Asha worker, and locals raised an alarm. The child suffered head injuries in the attack and was rushed to the district hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment.

The incident triggered panic in the area, with the villagers demanding that the forest department capture the leopard.

Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Ayesha Bisht said patrolling will be intensified in the area. PTI DPT ARI