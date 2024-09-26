Uttarakhand: Fraud accused absconding for 14 years arrested

Dehradun, Sep 26 (PTI) A conman who allegedly defrauded people of lakhs of rupees in exchange for getting them jobs in the Railways has been arrested, 14 years after committing the crime.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttarakhand Police arrested Aksheshwar Tiwari on Wednesday from the Chainpur area in Bihar's Siwan district, Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Navneet Bhullar said on Thursday.

Tiwari, who hails from the area where he was arrested, is a professional conman and allegedly defrauded several people of lakhs of rupees in 2010 in lieu of getting them jobs in the Railways.

A case had been registered against him at Kotwali police station in Rudrapur of Udham Singh Nagar district.

The case was investigated by the state police's CBCID (Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department).

A permanent warrant for his arrest was issued by the Rudrapur court and a reward of Rs 25,000 announced on February 2, 2023, Bhullar said.

The accused was hiding in Bihar and Punjab. He was constantly changing his location and mobile number, the officer said.

However, for the last few days, his location was showing in Siwan after which a team went there and arrested him.

Tiwari has been brought to Kotwali Rudrapur on transit remand, Bhullar said. PTI ALM ALM SZM