Uttarakhand: Gangotri temple to close for winter on Nov 2, Yamunotri on Nov 3

Uttarkashi, Oct 11 (PTI) The doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples will close for the winter season on November 2 and 3 respectively.

All temples located in the Garhwal Himalayas, also known as Char Dham, are closed in winter as they become snowbound.

The Gangotri temple's portals will close at 12.14 pm on the occasion of Annakoot festival on November 2, Gangotri Temple Committee Secretary Suresh Semwal said.

Yamunotri temple priest Rawal Ashish Uniyal said the portals of the shrine will be closed on November 3 on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

The auspicious time for the closure of the temple will be decided on Dussehra on October 12 in accordance with the tradition, he said.

After the closure of the Gangotri temple, the idol of Goddess Ganga will be taken in a palanquin to a temple in Mukhba village where she will be worshipped during winter.

Similarly, after the closure of the Yamunotri temple, the idol of Goddess Yamuna will be taken to Kharsali village, where she will stay for the winter season.