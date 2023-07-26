Uttarakhand: Geologists study vulnerability of Mansa Devi hills to landslides

Haridwar, Jul 26 (PTI) A team of geologists on Wednesday visited the Mansa Devi hills here to conduct a survey of its vulnerability to landslides.

Landslides at the Mansa Devi hills, on which the temple of the deity of the same name is located, are frequent during monsoon, posing a threat to the people living in its foothills.

The recent spell of heavy rains in Uttarakhand led to several landslides at the Mansa Devi hills, bringing debris on the railway tracks between Haridwar and Dehradun and affecting train movement.

Interacting with reporters after examining the vulnerable areas on the Mansa Devi hills, Director of Uttarakhand Landslide Minimisation and Management Centre Shantanu Sirkar said there is no immediate threat to the Mansa Devi temple. "We have examined the vulnerable spots around it and a detailed report on measures to be taken to treat the landslide-prone parts will soon be submitted to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority," he said. Another inspection of the hills may soon be done by a larger team of experts, Sirkar said.