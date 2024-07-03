Uttarakhand gets additional 100 mw power supply from central pool

Dehradun, Jul 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand has been allotted 100 megawatt additional power supply from the central pool, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Central Electricity Authority had written a letter in this regard to secretary (power) R Meenakshi Sundaram. The additional allocation has been made for July 4 to July 31, according to the statement.

It will help the state overcome the gap between demand and supply of electricity, it said, adding that there will be no power cuts even during peak hours. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had met Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently seeking allocation of additional electricity from the central pool for Uttarakhand. PTI ALM NB